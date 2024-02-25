Previous
Misty Sunday
Misty Sunday

Yesterday it was -3 when I left and this morning only zero. Chevy is still struggling with hiccups and they tried a few different medications but to no avail. This is the parking at the hospital this morning
25th February 2024

José Maria

