When life gives you lemons

This journey with Chevy has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with positives and negatives, and I refuse to allow the lemons to drown me. Two bowls of lemons stand out. What brought these thoughts up was the fact that I contacted British Gas and SES Water for a reduction or better tariffs as we’re now using much more energy and water, but because I’m not on benefits, nor earning the minimum wage, they can not help nor support me.

Firstly there was the bullying that Chevy was subjected to at school because he was perceived “different”, as he struggled scholastically. He never told us about this until decades later, and they weren’t kind to him at all.

The second time was on a train on our way for another round of chemo. The train was full and Chevy and I only had standing space. He had a very visible lanyard, which stated that he had cancer. I approached the young suited gentleman sitting on the disabled seat, if he could please allow Chevy to sit down, and he refused. I practically begged him, almost to the brink of tears, and still he refused, stating that he had paid for his seat. The other passengers could obviously hear our exchange, but all of them pretended not to have heard anything, and stared into their devices.

But throughout our journey, we had so many people who helped. There were the magnificent team at Guys, the Neuro oncology CNS Team, the Costa coffee customer who paid forward for his coffee, the Train Station staff who helped us on the trains with the wheelchair, etc.

So, when life throws you lemons, look for the love and beautiful moments in life.