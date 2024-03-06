Go Green

Day 143/365 (06Mar2024) This was our main road this morning when I got downstairs for coffee. A very heavy fog which lifted pnly after the second meeting at 09:00

Chevy had a good day, still slept quite a bit but we had quite a long time where we spoke. I’ve discovered that the trick is Haribo! When he hears the crisp plastic sound, the eyes open and then the hand slides out from under the duvet. We were also able to connect to our Zoom Prayer group with the rest of the family in South Africa.

Another bit of bittersweet news was that The Carer’s Leave Act received Royal Assent and will come into force from 6 April 2024. This is good news. Finding the love in the lemons.