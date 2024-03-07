Lighthouse

Day 144/365 (07Mar2024) This was another one of those mornings where there were non-stop meetings. It’s funny how meetings are booked completely back to back and no-one thinks about convenience breaks. I’ve recently started arranging meetings of 26mins or 52mins, for that very reason. Then I get people asking me if I’ve made a mistake with my arranges.

Chevy was not as active today, and slept most of the day. We also missed prayers, as it was dinner time.

We had a video appointment with Dr. Angela, but the CNS nurse called to say she was poorly and couldn’t talk and we’ll reschedule. I’m very interested in chatting to her so she can talk us through the last MRI.

The photo today was from a house which has been enclosed in plastics and I’m assuming they’re make serious alterations. They’re also lighting up the country side.