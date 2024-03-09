Pink & Glittery

Day 146/365 (09Mar2024) Chevy’s some regular visitors from his colleagues. For which I thank them very much, as he really appreciates them and it’s really nice to see him interact with them and smile - that special smile everyone notices. Last week they asked what they should bring, and Chevy being the person who doesn’t like to trouble anyone, said he didn’t need anything, but they pushed him for an answer. “Ok, then bring something pink and glitter, and it became a challenge. The photo contains proof of the completed challenge. Now it looks like the colleagues have moved to the next level, and await official word of the next challenge. As they say in the classics - watch this space 🤣