Light & Glittery by jmdeabreu
147 / 365

Light & Glittery

Day 147/365 (10Mar2024) Sunday, and we had typical British weather - we and cold the whole day long. The first carer arrived here one hour late, thank goodness it was a Sunday and not a work day. Chevy got two more visitors from work, and he again enjoyed being with his colleagues. I realised this morning that I had missed another gift of last week’s challenge, so the photo today includes the beautiful pink glittery scented candle. I also decided to add the little cute bunny which he recently a little while ago from and anonymous person from the “letters from me to you” service. The bunny always sits under the desk lamp. This is is window to the left of Chevy and looks out into the village main road
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
