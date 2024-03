Honey Bee

Day 154/365 (17Mar2024) Sunday, and again we had visits from the Primark colleagues, and with it came the challenge. The challenge this week was “small and yellow”. The response from Primark was obviously a team effort, as one of the Primark Team crocheted the beautiful little Honey Bee. Thank you Primark Crawley!

Another good day for Chevy. He had a good rest, ate well and had a good natter with his colleagues.