Pansy

Day 156/365 (20Mar2024) Never mind that there are slurs about a pansy, let me tell you about the proud Pansy. The Pansy is supposed to represent the thoughts of lovers, shared before a word is spoken. How beautiful is that! And it\’s sad to note that this little, well, not so little Pansy, was in the hanging basket outside our village hall, and it was all alone. There were no other flowers in its basket. The Pansy was said to be a charmed flower, possessing telepathic magic. Apparently, if you plucked its bloom, you could hear your lover’s thoughts. Really, after, you’ve plucked the poor little Pansy? As you so rightly assumed, it was doing a short break that I came upon this little fellow. Maybe it does have telepathic powers as actually I came to get some close-up shots of the Magnolia, and didn’t quite make it there. I hope you enjoy the little fellow!

Another uneventful day with Chevy, and that’s actually a good thing. He has been complaining about his back and he’s convinced I’ve placed either a rock or an electrical plug on the mattress and it’s poking and hurting him on his back. Tried looking, but there is nothing there at all. Suggested he start sleeping on his side to avoid these obstacles. It’s difficult to argue with him as he was really convinced there was something there.

His next challenge to Crawley Primark - “black and oblong” I have no idea where he gets these 🤣🤣🤣