Magnolia Season

Day 157/365 (21Mar2024) Quite an eventful day today. It was MoT day, and I had two get the Panda to Halfords for the Major Service & MoT, but as we can not leave Chevy alone, hubby had to stay home whilst I got the Panda in, and got myself back home. This was interesting as Halfords is in an Industrial Estate, where the buses don’t got, so it meant a good fast-paced 20 minute walk to the bus station, and then a wait before I could head back home. Of course, fetching Panda was going to be the same, but the other way around. During the walk, I was on the look-out for photographic material, which is difficult to spot at 100 mph 😂 And being close to Spring, there were obviously many flowers. Admittedly, I didn’t know the names of all the plants, and had to look them up. I encountered another variety of Magnolias, these were also beautiful, some Barberries and some beautiful clusters of Laurustinus. These last ones, were used as a boundary wall, sand resembles cloud balls. Thank goodness that the day was warmish and it was actually a very good walk.

Chevy has not been faring so well, and he’s back is troubling him. He still maintains that I’m putting electrical plugs on the mattress for him to lie. I sometimes wander how he can even imagine something like this. And then his chest hurts when he hiccups - the irony here is that he hasn’t had hiccups for a long time??? But his chest seems to hurt him nonetheless. I’ve chatted to the Medics, and they just asked that I give him paracetamol and continue keeping an eye on him. Tomorrow he’ll have some medical people coming in to check in with him.