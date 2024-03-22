Waxing Gibbous

Day 158/365 (22Mar2024) It seems that I need to watch youtube videos on how to capture the moon on a mobile phone. I’ll try some of my other cameras next time I go for a walk in the evening. What’s this I hear? A bad worker always blames his tools - true I guess, and I need to be better prepared. As you can see, this is the moon over our dear little Salfords Village.

Sometimes it feels as if Chevy is not in the driving seat, and today was one of those days. Physically he was on his bed, but someone else was in the driving seat. He was fine at the beginning of the day, but we were visited by one of the nurses for our scheduled check in, and after our preliminary chat with the three of us, I left the room and they stayed behind to chat. You know how much easier it is to talk to a total stranger, or someone with whom you don’t have a relationship to, to be able to open up and speak your mind. So I think they spoke about deep stuff, but for professional reason, they would never share the discussion. Unless there is a safe-guarding issue. I’ve given him space and tried to talk, but he’s become very quiet and pensive. Even during lunch and dinner, he ate in silence with no response to any of my questions. I’m sure when he has a good sleep, he’ll be feeling better tomorrow.

A huge shout-out to the carers from Surrey Quality Care. The team who’ve been coming over, have been and there’s a few who are very empathic and caring

Here’s hoping gets back into the driving and pays a bit more active roll tomorrow.