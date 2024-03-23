Dogwood

Day 159/365 (23Mar2024) Today both of us got a wonderful surprise, his cousin from Dubai arrived at our place with his wife and little toddler. Growing up, these three were always together. Claude the eldest was most of the times the instigator, and the other two followed blindly in brotherly camaraderie. It was great to see the sparks bright up in their magical connections.

Besides the wonderful surprise visit and the walk down memory lane which all three of them got lost in, the fact that Chevy was back in the drivers seat, was wonderful to see as well. He was interacting well, chatty, with his dry stoic humour,and giving us the wonderful smile everyone seems to notice when they speak to him, In fact I’ve overheard the carers asking him for his special smile before they could leave.

One thing that came up in the conversation today was that, for as long as he’s been around, he’s always but is family above his needs and wants. Even when he was going for treatment, he was prepared to go on his own, as he didn’t want to give anyone and trouble or inconvenience.

It’s good to see you back in the driver’s seat!

The photo today is from a Dogwood Tree, and this one is in the banks of the Salfords Stream. Our little Village “River”