Chevy Challenge 3

Day 160/365 (24Mar2024) This has now become A Thing. The Primark staff and their families are now involved in trying to find objects that meet Chevy’s Challenge. I heard him being questioned today on how he thinks up these challenges. Does he have an answer in mind? Does he make it really difficult? Or is that that really random, and he to looks forward to he’s friends response. I must admit, this last challenge had some very NSFW conversations happening! Some of them may have included a store called Ann Summers, however, I can not confirm nor deny that. So, what do you think about the little black and oblong stone? Clever response! Something else they also did was get little black and oblong cards and wrote messages on them for Chevy. Another really clever response. We’ll have to wait a few more days for number 4.

Today he was also give a huge card with a fabulous photo of the store with some beautiful emotional messages written by his colleagues. It was lovely to read him these message, and after each of them I asked him to tell me about each of these colleagues. My reasoning behind it was just so that he could recall his colleagues memories again. So, a huge thank you to all the Crawley Primark team, and their wonderful management! Thank you for all the support.