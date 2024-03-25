The Golden Heart Award

The Golden Heart Award

Day 161/365 (25Mar2024) Today was quite an emotional day. There was information I needed from Chevy, and of course, he doesn’t remember. To be fair, I don’t remember what I had for breakfast, and here I’m expecting him to remember details from 10 years ago. Anyways, he’s been wanting me to sort out his filing, so this was a good opportunity to do this. He’s always been a very proud person, and took pride in filing everything, and I mean everything! Whilst looking through his stuff, I went through the whole range of emotions, from tears, all the way to laughter. It was a pleasant and emotional journey documented with receipts, baggage tags, school reports, awards, flights tickets, etc.

The one that stood out the most, was The Golden Heart Award. I don’t remember when he got it, but for those who know him, isn’t this just so Chevy? This is the person who puts everyone else first, and then himself. Even these last few months when he’s been immobile, he still worries about other people.