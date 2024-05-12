A Splash of Brighton

Brighton's colors never cease to amaze. This vibrant slice of architecture caught my eye today, a reminder of the beauty that surrounds us even in the quiet moments. It made me think of you. You always had a keen eye for detail and a love for capturing the world through your lens. Your strength was not always in words, but in the quiet determination you showed every day. This one's for you.

Thought for the Day: Just as the colourful shades dance in the light, may we find joy in the simple moments and strength in the quiet corners of our hearts