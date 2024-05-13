Koi Pond Dreams

In the quiet moments, I find myself drawn to these vibrant koi. Their graceful dance, a symphony of colour against the contrasting canvases, brings a sense of peace to a heavy heart. A reminder that even in stillness, there is beauty. These paintings capture the essence of life's fleeting moments, much like the photographs Chev so skillfully captured. He had a gift for finding beauty in the everyday, freezing moments in time with his camera. This one's for you, rest easy. 💔🎨📷

Thought for the Day: In the dance of colour and light, we find echoes of those we love. May the memories we capture, like photographs frozen in time, forever bring comfort and joy.