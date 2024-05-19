Previous
Dark Sunsets and Heartaches by jmdeabreu
Dark Sunsets and Heartaches

This sunset is beautiful, but it feels so empty without you here to share it with me. Today was supposed to be filled with joy, celebrating another year of your life. Instead, I'm drowning in a sea of memories, clutching onto the echoes of your laughter that still linger in the silent rooms. Six weeks... it feels like a lifetime since I've seen your smile, heard your voice. The pain is unbearable some days. Chev, the world is a darker place without your light. I miss you more than these tears can ever say. Happy birthday in heaven.
