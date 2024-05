Floral Enchantment

Jardim do Mar whispered secrets of vibrant life as I wandered its sun-drenched lanes. Amaryllis flames danced in the breeze, each fiery petal a brushstroke on nature's canvas. Bougainvillea spilled over ancient walls, a cascade of fuchsia, coral, and tangerine. The scent of jasmine clung to the air, a siren's song of exotic allure. I was lost, willingly, in this floral labyrinth of pure enchantment. Madeira, you have stolen my heart! ❤️🌺