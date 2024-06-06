Abandoned

Tonight’s evening walk was filled with echoes of the past. As shadows stretched across the forgotten moss-covered tombstones of the old 14th Century St Bart’s, I sensed a bone-chilling silence. The skeletal remains of an abandoned bicycle, tangled amidst a sea of wildflowers, whispered tales of journeys halted and dreams destroyed. Looming ominously nearby, an ancient house stood veiled in the hushed secrets of bygone times, its windows like vacant eyes staring into eternity. Each echoing footstep is a reminder of life's short dance, now heavy with the weight of eight weeks since Chevy’s soul slipped from our grasp. At precisely 8:45pm, surrounded by love, he drew his final breath, leaving behind an enduring legacy of warmth, smiles and laughter. This haunted landscape, reflecting the impermanence of all things, reminding us to seize each tiny moment, for life, like smoke curling into the ether, disappears with every passing second. In the grand tapestry of existence, we are but threads, woven together for a time, then unraveling into the abyss. Let’s not fear the darkness, for it is in the shadows that we truly learn to appreciate the ephemeral beauty of life's flickering flame.

Thought for the day: Don’t ignore the unexpected detours, for they often lead to the interesting and beautiful destinations