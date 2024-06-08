Curves and Escape

Saturday morning started with a wave of overwhelm. The to-do list loomed large, even though there were just a few items, and the thought of tackling it all felt... impossible. But sitting at home, surrounded by the familiar walls of the village, only amplified the feeling of being trapped. I knew I needed to escape, to find a fresh perspective.

So, I hopped on a train to a place I’ve been dreaming of visiting since it opened: Battersea Power Station. This iconic landmark, now reborn as a vibrant hub of shops and restaurants, is simply breathtaking. The modern architecture, with its flowing lines and sleek curves and striking colours, is a breathtaking contrast to the historic brick facade. And the view of the London skyline from here is simply stunning – a reminder of the city’s ever-evolving beauty.

Even the art here is inspiring. This stunning sculpture of a winged figure, captured in gleaming metal, spoke to my soul. It felt like a symbol of hope, a reminder that we can rise above challenges and soar to new heights.

As I stood in awe of these impressive buildings and art installations, my heart ached with the memory of Chevy, and even on the train I’d been a bit teary. He would have loved this. This adventure was for him.

And to top it all off, not one, but two Pastéis de Nata – these little bites of Portuguese heaven were the cherry on top of a perfectly imperfect day. Sometimes, the best way to combat the blues is to step outside your comfort zone, embrace the unknown, and indulge in a little sweetness. Oh, and I forgot, it also meant popping into the LEGO store and of course, I couldn’t come out empty-handed. Remember, even when you’re feeling the hurt, you carry the love and memories of those you’ve lost in your heart.



Thought for the day: Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and chase your dreams, even if it’s just for the day.