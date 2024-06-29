Coffee on the Hill

Day 227/365 (29June2024)

The usual Saturday escape to Reigate Hill. Empty chairs atop the hill, patiently awaiting weary souls seeking peace, safety and stunning views. Lush greenery unfolds below, a picturesque poster of nature’s finest work. A silent invitation to pause, reflect, and soak in the sun’s embrace after this week’s self-imposed solitude. A solitary visit for coffee, introspection, and a desperate dose of Vitamin D. Sunlight on skin, nature’s therapy for the soul. The world slows down up here, worries fade as I sip my coffee (ok, I can’t deny that there was a croissant as well!) and watch the world below move in slow motion. The stillness of the earth is palpable, a reminder of the enduring power of nature. A much-needed reset for the mind, body, and spirit.