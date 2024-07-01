New Start/old memories

Day 229/365 (01July2024)

New week, new month! Today felt like a fresh start, and then I bumped into THIS. A majestic creature, a picture of raw power and beauty. Talk about a #MondayMotivation! Just take a look at her. This vintage Cadillac, with its iconic tail fin reaching for the sky, stopped me in my tracks! The gleaming chrome, the aggressive front end, the sheer weight of this beauty... and did you notice those furry red dice hanging from the rearview mirror?! It transported me straight back to those carefree days of youth. This is pure Americana at its finest!