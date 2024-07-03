Previous
Tree in a Globe by jmdeabreu
230 / 365

Tree in a Globe

Day 231/365 (03July2024)
Reigate Hill, here I come! Escaping the daily grind for a rendezvous with epic views and a touch of magic Seriously, how cool is this crystal ball shot? Nature's own filter! Lost in the pages of my fantasy novel, where the sky is always filled with dragons and the trees whisper ancient secrets...okay, maybe that's just the wind. The dramatic clouds are definitely real though, promising crackle of thunder and lightning. Good thing I brought my Prog Rock playlist for the drive! Who needs a vacation when you've got Reigate Hill?
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
