Tree in a Globe

Day 231/365 (03July2024)

Reigate Hill, here I come! Escaping the daily grind for a rendezvous with epic views and a touch of magic Seriously, how cool is this crystal ball shot? Nature's own filter! Lost in the pages of my fantasy novel, where the sky is always filled with dragons and the trees whisper ancient secrets...okay, maybe that's just the wind. The dramatic clouds are definitely real though, promising crackle of thunder and lightning. Good thing I brought my Prog Rock playlist for the drive! Who needs a vacation when you've got Reigate Hill?