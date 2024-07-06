90 days

Day 234/365 (06July2024)

Rain beats against the windowpane in your room, blurring the world outside. It’s not cold at all, just a steady, rhythmic patter like a thousand tiny tears falling. It’s been 3 months (90 days exactly), that you were ripped from our lives, a Saturday night, just like tonight.

I see Stephen King’s Fairy Tale on your bookshelf, the book we were reading together, the pages turning as if haunted by the ghosts of forgotten memories. The book holds nothing now but the echo of your laughter, the warmth of your touch.

I close my eyes and see your mischievous eyes sparkling as we read, your magical smile lighting up the room. I hear your voice, soft and lilting. And even in the midst of the July “April Showers”, I feel your presence, your unwavering love and beacon in the darkness.

Rest easy, my son. Your light continues to shine, even in the rain. In the memory of our shared stories, in the gentle rhythm of the falling rain, in the enduring love that binds us.