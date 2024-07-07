So many afters …

Day 235/365 (07July2024)

The echoing well of yesterday after the 90 day emotions... Lonlier than Portugal’s loss in the quarterfinals after 3 months of emotional suppression, now overflowing with a relentless downpour mirroring the dreary skies above. Just like this solitary bench, we sometimes face life’s tempests alone (and lose spectacularly) while pretending everything’s fine. But hey, at least this never-ending rain finally gives us permission to feel something, anything. It’s practically a self-filling water feature for our misery! And who knows, maybe the moss growing on the side will eventually spell out a message of hope... or at least something vaguely amusing. Perhaps “Penalties are for cowards.” A bit of dark humor to get us through, right?