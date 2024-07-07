Previous
So many afters … by jmdeabreu
234 / 365

So many afters …

Day 235/365 (07July2024)
The echoing well of yesterday after the 90 day emotions... Lonlier than Portugal’s loss in the quarterfinals after 3 months of emotional suppression, now overflowing with a relentless downpour mirroring the dreary skies above. Just like this solitary bench, we sometimes face life’s tempests alone (and lose spectacularly) while pretending everything’s fine. But hey, at least this never-ending rain finally gives us permission to feel something, anything. It’s practically a self-filling water feature for our misery! And who knows, maybe the moss growing on the side will eventually spell out a message of hope... or at least something vaguely amusing. Perhaps “Penalties are for cowards.” A bit of dark humor to get us through, right?
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise