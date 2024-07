Downside up

Day 236/365 (08July2024)

It is Monday, right? But hey, this one wasn't half bad! Started with a caffeine-fueled sprint to the office (gotta love that home-brewed goodness), followed by a blissful few hours of focused work in my comfy office chair. Then, a quick detour to our office "lake" (really more of a pond, but, it's got water, right?) for some zen time.