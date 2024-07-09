Previous
Rain rain by jmdeabreu
236 / 365

Rain rain

Day 237/365 (09July2024)
Rainy Tuesdays are usually a downer, but not this one! Welcomed a new team member in Romania (vampires, anyone?), bumped into a colleague fresh off the plane from the Big Apple, and even the office reservoir looked extra inviting.
The weather may have been gloomy, but my window-side seat turned the relentless rain into a cozy soundtrack. Who needs sunshine when you've got spreadsheets and good company?
Escaped the office just in time to witness Reigate Hill transform into a real-life rainforest. Snapped a few pics under a conveniently placed tree (hello, Instagram!). It may be wet, but it's definitely Wednesday's desktop wallpaper.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise