Leafy carpet by jmdeabreu
Leafy carpet

Got my new Z6 today, and I had to take it out for a test, unfortunately it was quite dark by the time I left home, so I was a bit limited
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Dorothy ace
What is a Z6?
November 5th, 2024  
