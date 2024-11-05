Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
Leafy carpet
Got my new Z6 today, and I had to take it out for a test, unfortunately it was quite dark by the time I left home, so I was a bit limited
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
José Maria
@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Dorothy
ace
What is a Z6?
November 5th, 2024
