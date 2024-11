Circles in the rain

Playing with the macro lens, twisting and turning it, fascinated by the way it transformed the ordinary into something extraordinary. And then, I captured it. The perfect shot. The distorted light formed two glowing circles, one nestled within the other, like a celestial portal opening up to another dimension. The raindrops, clinging stubbornly to the windowpane, added a touch of magic, like tiny diamonds scattered across the surface.