Previous
Next
A tempting path by jmdspeedy
Photo 424

A tempting path

A pathway ,A gap in the hedge, are you tempted to see what's on the other side?
I know I'm breaking all the rules by putting it right in the centre... but I like it.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise