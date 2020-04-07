Previous
Pink Moon by jmdspeedy
Pink Moon

I missed the New Moon rise due to hazy cloud.
Then a quick walk, when it was clearer, to get this reflection.
(I really must find my tripod)
Now to enjoy a Rhubarb Gin !
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
JackieR ace
Who needs a tripod!! This is lovely ( and I did see Ann's photo of you taking it!!!)
April 7th, 2020  
