Previous
Next
Little Egret by jmdspeedy
Photo 432

Little Egret

This Egret was fishing in the outlet from our sailing club and Mill Pond at Emsworth.
Not low tide, just on its way in.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise