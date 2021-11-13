Previous
Next
Wild mushroom by jmdspeedy
Photo 441

Wild mushroom

After looking it up, its a "Lawyers Wig, / Shaggy Inkcap, / Shaggy Mane "
Found on one of our walks
13th November 2021 13th Nov 21

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise