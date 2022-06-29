Previous
Hole in the sea wall by jmdspeedy
Hole in the sea wall

This is a result of ignoring a minor break in the sea wall at Langstone.
It’s now 20 Mtrs. wide , 5 mtrs. Deep and the field floods every high tide.
John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn.
JackieR ace
And is very very stinky!!
June 29th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
man and nature are not getting along well...
June 29th, 2022  
