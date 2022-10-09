Previous
Halnaker path to the Windmill by jmdspeedy
Halnaker path to the Windmill

A lovely walk this morning up the the windmill at Halnaker . Something we have seen on top of the hill but never actually walked up to.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
JackieR ace
Beautiful
October 9th, 2022  
