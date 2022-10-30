Sign up
Photo 458
A Hot Place to work
On a visit to Arlesford Railway this was a shot of the footplate of a stationary steam train.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Tags
train
,
steam
,
footplate
