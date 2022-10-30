Previous
Next
A Hot Place to work by jmdspeedy
Photo 458

A Hot Place to work

On a visit to Arlesford Railway this was a shot of the footplate of a stationary steam train.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise