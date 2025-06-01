Sign up
Foxglove
The foxglove is beautiful but can be dangerous due to it containing digitalis poison. But bees love it for it’s Nectar.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
Views
0
365
iPhone 16 Pro
30th May 2025 9:21am
Tags
digitalis
,
foxglove;bees;
