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Photo 483
IMG_7749
Two camels on the beach for anyone fancying a quick camel ride up and back.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2026 11:28am
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beach
,
holiday
,
on
,
camels
,
??
,
phurteventura
Dorothy
ace
Haha, would probably hurt my back!
July 4th, 2026
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