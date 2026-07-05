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On our Grandaughters birthday, ready to go out to a Steak House in town. In Furteventura. by jmdspeedy
Photo 484

On our Grandaughters birthday, ready to go out to a Steak House in town. In Furteventura.

On holiday; birthday ; steak house ; Plumptious.
Furteventura
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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JackieR ace
Proud gandpardnts
July 5th, 2026  
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