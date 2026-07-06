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a local “drain” ! by jmdspeedy
Photo 485

a local “drain” !

I hope I’m not here when it rains!!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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