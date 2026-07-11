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IMG_8120 This is the roundabout where we go shopping by jmdspeedy
Photo 488

IMG_8120 This is the roundabout where we go shopping

This is the difference between the UK and Fuerteventura. Our roundabouts are more plain…
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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