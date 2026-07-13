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IMG_8166 A doorway to? the sea? , a view? or a vertical drop?? by jmdspeedy
Photo 490

IMG_8166 A doorway to? the sea? , a view? or a vertical drop??

Taken at the back of an old building without a door.?
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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