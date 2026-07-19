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IMG_8193 early apples dropping in the heat by jmdspeedy
Photo 493

IMG_8193 early apples dropping in the heat

We’ve had a lot of small apples dropping early due to the heat wave!!
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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