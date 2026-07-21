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IMG_8225Canoe lake Southsea. by jmdspeedy
Photo 494

IMG_8225Canoe lake Southsea.

Southsea’s Canoe lake has been left to the swans due to the growth of green Algea over at least 50% of the lake. No boating..😫
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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JackieR ace
Bleugh!!!
July 21st, 2026  
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