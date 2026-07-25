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Previous
Photo 496
IMG_8230 Red Admiral
A Red Admiral on our Buddleia bush.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 5:59pm
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red
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butterfly
,
bush
,
admiral
,
;buddleia
JackieR
ace
Fabulous capture
July 25th, 2026
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