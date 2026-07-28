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IMG_8234 Onion seed head by jmdspeedy
Photo 497

IMG_8234 Onion seed head

This is the seed head of one of my onions . I will see if I can catch the seeds!!
Hopefully then plant them for next year!!
Fingers crossed….
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

John&Ann

@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
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