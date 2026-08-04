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Previous
Photo 502
IMG_8246 Rain drops
We have Rain !!
Not much admittedly but very welcome.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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John&Ann
@jmdspeedy
My first photo's were using my parents Box Brownie at Kings Lynn. My first camera was a Boots Beretta II which was fine until it...
502
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2
followers
5
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137% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th August 2026 2:33pm
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rain
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drops
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