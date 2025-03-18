Previous
Hibiscus in Winter by jmg232
4 / 365

Hibiscus in Winter

I'm giving myself a composition challenge this week: frames.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact