4 / 365
Hibiscus in Winter
I'm giving myself a composition challenge this week: frames.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
JohnG
@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-3
Taken
18th March 2025 3:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
