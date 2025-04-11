Previous
Double Exposure by jmg232
Double Exposure

Visited the Dalí museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, which was holding a special exhibit on experimental photography. At the end of the exhibit is a room of objects with an invitation for visitors to do their own experimental photography.
JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
