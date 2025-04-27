Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Kaveh - 100 Strangers No. 25
Number 25 in my 100 Strangers portrait project. I didn't get her name but she's dressed as Kaveh from the video game Genshin Impact. At the Japan Festival Boston.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
0
0
JohnG
@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-3
Taken
27th April 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
