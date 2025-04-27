Previous
Kaveh - 100 Strangers No. 25
Kaveh - 100 Strangers No. 25

Number 25 in my 100 Strangers portrait project. I didn't get her name but she's dressed as Kaveh from the video game Genshin Impact. At the Japan Festival Boston.
27th April 2025

