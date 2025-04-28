Previous
Junebug Rests on the Front Porch by jmg232
39 / 365

Junebug Rests on the Front Porch

We had beautiful weather today, so I sat with the dog on the front porch after work.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

JohnG

@jmg232
Casual photo enthusiast in the Boston area. I enjoy photography because it gets me out and seeing the world around me in a new way....
Photo Details

